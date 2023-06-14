As mercury soars, Yogi govt directs UP roadways to repair AC buses

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 14 : Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday instructed UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) to improve the maintenance and repair of buses, especially AC buses, to ensure safe and comfortable commutes amid the scorching heat prevailing in the state.

The UPSRTC has also been told to keep an eye on the safety of people who commute regularly on buses.

UPSRTC officials on Wednesday paid a field visit to inspect the condition of buses on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

CM Adityanath has directed officials to ensure that passenger safety and convenience are in no way impacted by the sweltering hot weather prevailing in the state or due to the non-sealing of coach fans, curtains and emergency doors.

The state government also instructed the service managers and assistant regional managers to resolve all issues pertaining to passenger safety and convenience by June 15.

Minister of State for Transport (Independent Charge) Dayashankar Singh said in view of the prevailing weather conditions, instructions have been given to the transport undertaking to ensure proper maintenance of A/C equipment in buses while fixing curtains and keeping passengers coaches in an airtight state.

Additionally, the government's emphasis on special arrangements for the cleaning of air-conditioned buses reflects its commitment to maintaining a hygienic and pleasant travel experience, stated a release by the government.

