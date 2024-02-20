“As per BJP Every Person Wearing Turban Is a Khalistani”: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of engaging in divisive politics that she claims have shamelessly crossed constitutional boundaries. In a tweet on social media, Mamata shared a video featuring a West Bengal Police officer alleging that some BJP workers made personal comments about his religion and labeled him a Khalistani because he was wearing a turban.

“Today, the BJP's divisive politics has shamelessly overstepped constitutional boundaries. As per @BJP4India every person wearing a TURBAN is a KHALISTANI. I VEHEMENTLY CONDEMN this audacious attempt to undermine the reputation of our SIKH BROTHERS & SISTERS, revered for their SACRIFICES and UNWAVERING DETERMINATION to our nation. We stand firm in protecting Bengal's social harmony and will take stern lawful measures to prevent any attempts to disrupt it,” West Bengal CM wrote on X.

— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 20, 2024

The incident reportedly took place amid a protest related to the Sandeshkhali issue, where an unidentified BJP leader referred to an IPS officer as a Khalistani. Police intervened as BJP leader Shubhendu Adhikari attempted to travel to Sandeshkhali with party workers, despite the High Court granting permission. The police stopped them en route, leading to a dharna by BJP workers at the location.

In response to the 'Khalistani' comment, the police officer, Adhikari Jaspreet Singh, addressed the protestors, challenging the accusation: "Are you branding me as a Khalistani because I wear a turban? How dare you make such an accusation? Merely wearing a turban while performing police duties does not equate to being a Khalistani."

BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh and Agnimitra Paul were reportedly present at the scene during the incident.