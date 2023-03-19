Asansol stampede: BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari arrested, brought to Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 19 : BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari, who was arrested from Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh by Asansol Durgapur Commissionerate, was brought to Kolkata on Saturday late evening.

Tiwari, a former mayor of Asansol, was arrested by officers of the Asansol Durgapur Commissionerate in connection with a stampede during a blanket distribution program in December, which claimed the lives of three people.

On December 14, a stampede took place in the Asansol district during a blanket distribution ceremony featuring the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari.

Last year, a team from Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate reached Tiwari's residence to investigate the December 14 stampede.

Following the incident, Asansol Police said the blanket distribution programme was orgsed without seeking necessary permission from the police.

"A blanket distribution programme was arranged without seeking permission of the police. A stampede took place at the programme, resulting in the death of 3 people and injuries to five more. We'll investigate the matter and take action," Asansol Commissioner of Police (CP) SK Neelakantam had said following the incident.

BJP had blamed the stampede on a conspiracy by the ruling Trinamool Congress. Speaking to following the incident, BJP leader and Bishnupur MP Saumitra Khan said the stampede was the fallout of a conspiracy by the TMC to frame Adhikari. "The TMC has repeatedly tried to frame Suvendu Adhikari," the MP had said.

He alleged that some criminals visited the spot after the BJP leader left and triggered the stampede.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor