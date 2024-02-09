Ashok Gehlot Vows Continued Benefits for Rajasthan's Poor Under Congress' Income Guarantee Act

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asserted Friday that the state's poor will continue reaping the benefits of the Minimum Income Guaranteed Act implemented by his Congress government.

On X Gehlot said that social security pension has never been the priority of the BJP but due to the Income Act implemented by the previous Congress government, there was an automatic increase of 15 per cent in social security pension in the vote on account presented in Rajasthan Assembly yesterday.

The poor and the needy will continue to benefit from Congress’ rights-based political philosophy, Gehlot said.

कांग्रेस पार्टी की अधिकार आधारित राजनीति क्यों आवश्यक है, एक उदाहरण से समझिए-



राजस्थान में कांग्रेस सरकार के 2008 से 2013 के कार्यकाल में हमने बुजुर्गों, विधवाओं, दिव्यांगों के लिए सामाजिक सुरक्षा पेंशन शुरू की थी। 2013 में सरकार बदल गई। 5 साल में महंगाई बढ़ने के बावजूद भाजपा… — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) February 9, 2024

He highlighted his government's 2008-2013 tenure, during which they initiated social security pensions for the elderly, widows, and disabled. He criticized the subsequent BJP administration for failing to raise these pensions despite inflation.

As soon as Congress returned to power in 2018, we increased social security pensions, Gehlot said. We enacted the Minimum Income Guaranteed Act with an automatic 15% annual increase to ensure no government can deprive the needy, regardless of who's in power.

