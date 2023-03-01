Assam: 11 soap cases containing heroin seized, two held

Assam police on Tuesday seized 11 soap cases and recovered 538.74 grams of heroin from them during a search and along with the arrest of two persons in Barpeta district, officials said on Wednesday.

Based on secret information, a team from Howly police station in Barpeta district on Tuesday launched an operation and apprehended two persons.

"The police team recovered 11 soap cases containing heroin weighing 538.74 grams were recovered from their possession," a police officer of Barpeta district said.

Further Investigation is on.

Earlier on February 18, Assam police seized a large number of contraband drugs worth Rs 5 crore from a vehicle in Kamrup district.

Police arrested a drug peddler identified as Rong Benjamin who is a resident of Manipur's Senapati district.

According to police, based on intelligence input, a police team of Kamrup district on Friday launched an operation and intercepted a vehicle in the Septy area near Rangia and recovered 67 packets of heroin from the vehicle.

Ashif Ahmed, Additional Superintendent of Police of Kamrup district said that the market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 5 crore.

"We launched the operation based on intelligence input. We received information that a white colour bolero vehicle is carrying drugs and we immediately informed our SP sir. We intercepted the vehicle at Septy area and recovered 67 packets of suspected heroin from the vehicle. The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 5 crore. Our investigation is on," the police official said.

( With inputs from ANI )

