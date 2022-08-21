Assam: 3 killed, 6 injured in road accident

Silchar, Aug 21 At least three persons were killed and six others seriously injured in a road accident that took place in Assam's Cachar district on Sunday, officials said.

A police officer said that the accident took place when an auto-rickshaw in which nine persons were travelling collided with a truck in the early hours of Sunday at around 3 a.m.

The accident happened in the Tikpara area of Katigorah of Cachar, along the national highway. The victims mostly labourers working on a Jal Jeevan Mission project, were returning to their home.

The deceased have been identified as Yasin Ahmed, Rajmuar Das, and Bilal Uddin. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, but the doctors declared them brought dead.

The condition of six others is said to be critical. They have been admitted to Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

The police said the truck driver fled after the collision of his vehicle with the auto-rickshaw.

Angered over the incident, local residents had blocked the national highway for some time. However, the road was eventually following police intervention.

