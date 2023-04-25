Assam CM attends Diamond Jubilee celebration of Pandu College

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 25 : Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday attended as Chief Guest the Diamond Jubilee Celebration of Pandu College held at the premises of the institution of higher learning established in 1962.

Addressing the event, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the role of the historical institute of higher learning in the nation-building process for the past six decades through its numerous alumni who have excelled in their respective areas of profession and expertise.

The Chief Minister exuded confidence Pandu College shall continue to continue to work towards its mission of spread of education in society with greater zeal than ever before in days to come.

The Assam Chief Minister referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to celebrate the next 25 years as "Amrit Kaal", appealed to the faculty members, and current and past students of Pandu College to contribute their bit in the nation attaining its rightful place on the 100th year of Independence.

He made an appeal to the college management to prepare a 15-year roadmap for the institution of higher learning aimed at its infrastructure, and educational growth so as to ensure Pandu College is transformed into one of the most sought-after educational institutions in the region.

He said apart from infrastructure and newer educational courses, the focus should also be on creating an environment that enables the students to nurture their hidden talents.

The Chief Minister, during his speech, made numerous references to the importance of innovation in the current scenario for one to excel in his/her respective fields of expertise/profession. Innovation, contrary to popular perception, isn't limited to the invention or production of novel products alone but can also be observed through newness in ideas too, the Chief Minister added.

The Chief Minister said that one should welcome innovation with open arms, adding that a lack of innovation often leads to stagnation.

Referring to wisdom and knowledge as two integral qualities of Indian civilization, the Chief Minister appealed to the students of Pandu College to imbibe these two qualities for holistic growth.

The Assam Chief Minister referred to the Gunotsav, holding of Assam Cabinet meetings on a weekly basis and outside the capital as innovative approaches that have taken the governance process closer to the common man.

The Chief Minister appealed to the students to set an aim and target in life and work dedicatedly towards fulfilling that aim. A life without any purpose cannot be termed mengful, the Chief Minister said.

Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Pabitra Margherita, Lok Sabha MP Queen Ojha, Mayor of Guwahati Municipal Corporation Mrigen Sara, and Principal of Pandu College Jogesh Kakoti were also present at the event.

