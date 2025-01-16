Assam CM inspects semiconductor plant in Morigaon

Guwahati, Jan 16 During his day-long visit to Morigaon, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accompanied by the Assam Cabinet Ministers, visited and reviewed the progress of Assam's inaugural semi-conductor integrated assembly and test facility at Jagiroad.

An official statement said: “It may be noted that this endeavour heralds the dawn of a transformative revolution within India's semi-conductor sector, a vision set in motion with the laying of its foundation stone by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 13th of March in the preceding year. Sarma himself had attended the Bhumi Pujan ceremony for this project, set to be established with an investment of approximately 27,000 crore rupees, on the 3rd of August last year.”

During his visit, the Chief Minister accompanied by the Assam Cabinet Ministers and senior officials from various departments, was briefed by Ashish Mishra, the Project Head of Tata’s Semiconductor Assembly and Testing facility, through an insightful PowerPoint presentation.

Sarma acknowledged that the state’s efforts in good governance were beginning to bear fruit and observed that the Jagiroad semiconductor initiative has unlocked vast industrial potential for Assam.

Emphasising the need for good governance to drive faster development, he also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid the foundation stone of three projects including Assam’s semiconductor project at Jagiroad.

He noted that if Assam’s semiconductor plant begins production ahead of others, it would be a matter of immense pride.

He also expressed optimism that Assam, through this venture, would capture global attention, positioning the semiconductor project as a pivotal force shaping the future. The Chief Minister stated that Assam's strategic geographical position is adequate but the unrest in neighbourhood countries and limited local market often deters large institutions from investing in the state.

He expressed confidence that, through continued focus on good governance, Assam would attract more industries. Highlighting the state’s proactive support for the Jagiroad project, from power, water supply, security arrangement etc., he stressed that these efforts have sent a positive message to the industrial houses.

To showcase the power of collective action, the state arranged for Cabinet Ministers and senior government officials to visit the project site. He also emphasised that the key to building a prosperous Assam lies in ensuring good governance, noting the growing trust among companies looking to invest in the state.

Sarma noted that the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 event in February will be bolstered by Tata Electronics' positive feedback on the government’s support for the Jagiroad project, which has already drawn the attention of numerous investors.

Reflecting on the state’s evolution, he said that Assam has entered a transformative era, where collective efforts will propel it to new heights. The Jagiroad project, he noted, will serve as a shining example of the state's promising future.

