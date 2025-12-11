Assam CM launches bicycle distribution initiative for school students

Guwahati, Dec 11 Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a bicycle distribution programme under the Chief Minister’s Special Scheme for 3,10,031 students of Class IX from government and provincial schools at a programme held in Assam's Dibrugarh district on Thursday.

Of the total number of students, there are 1,34,432 male students and 1,75,608 female students. The scheme also includes tea garden model schools and Adarsha Vidyalayas.

Its main goals are to increase school enrollment, raise regular attendance, and reduce the student dropout rate.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that though the aims in life of different people are different, they need to study up to a certain level to achieve their goals.

He said that in Assam, 6 per cent of enrolled students leave school four to five years after admission.

“Later, at the VIII standard, another 8 per cent leave their school. As a result, 14 per cent of students drop out between primary school enrollment and Class VIII,” he said.

Sarma added that at the higher secondary level, the dropout rate reaches forty per cent. He said that if 40 per cent of a society can’t complete their education, there is little possibility that their dreams will be fulfilled.

The Chief Minister said that every child carries a hidden talent, adding that only a suitable environment nurtures that talent, and educational institutions can create that environment.

Sarma, moreover, said that the students who leave school at the high school level because of financial hardship lose the chance to utilise their talents.

To address this problem, the government took several initiatives to ensure that no child leaves school because of poverty.

Based on these efforts, the government is providing free textbooks, uniforms, and midday meals.

He said that when a student moves to secondary school, he or she often needs to travel a long distance to attend classes.

“To ease this burden, the government introduced this scheme for providing free bicycles to students of Class IX,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the government has also made college enrollment free for students.

He added that at the higher secondary level, each girl now receives Rs. 1000 per month through the Nijut Moina scheme.

“At the undergraduate level, Rs 1250, and at the postgraduate level Rs 2500,” he said.

CM Sarma added that the government will soon launch a similar scheme for boys.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor