Assam CM to launch 56 electric buses on January 1

Guwahati, Dec 31 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will launch at least 56 electric buses in the state on New Year’s Day (January 1), officials said on Tuesday.

A senior official said that with the addition of these 56 buses, the total number of electric buses will become 256 in the state.

“The state government has envisioned an approach to achieve sustainable transportation and a cleaner future. The electric buses aim to reduce carbon emissions along with promoting environment-friendly urban mobility. The government has planned for green infrastructure and sustainable urban development,” the official added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma greeted the people of Assam on the occasion of the New Year.

In a statement here on Tuesday, Sarma said that a new year is always an occasion which generates new hopes and aspirations. He also said that the New Year 2025 will inspire people of the state belonging to all castes, creeds, languages and religions to go forward and contribute to the growth of the state.

The Chief Minister further hoped that the New Year further strengthen the bond of friendship to enable the people of the state to extend their unrelenting role to take Assam to a new growth trajectory in the field of socio-economic-cultural and academic development.

On the other hand, CM Sarma said that the government will open a mutual transfer portal for its grade 3 and 4 employees.

The portal named Swagata Satirtha -- is aimed to bring a lot of changes in the transfer process of government employees in the state. This will replace the old manual system of the transfer process of employees.

The mutual transfer portal will become active from 1st January 2025.

Taking to X, Sarma wrote, “Tomorrow, January 1, 2025, will mark the beginning of a new chapter in Employee Welfare. Fulfilling the long-standing demands of our State Govt employees, we will dedicate Swagata Satirtha, the mutual transfer portal for Grade III & Grade IV employees.”

