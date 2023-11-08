Assam Congress MLA arrested for hurting religious sentiments

Guwahati, Nov 8 Assam Police have arrested Congress MLA Aftab Uddin Mollah for his alleged offensive comments on temples and namghars (prayer places for Assamese community) that sparked a controversy across the state.

Mollah was arrested from his quarters on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.

He was rushed to Dispur police station where he was interrogated by Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Borah.

Aftab Uddin Mollah is an MLA from Jaleshwar constituency in Assam.

Earlier in a public meeting, the MLA said, "Wherever there is any criminal activity, priests, namgharias and saints are involved. The same picture everywhere."

His remarks went viral on social media and Mollah tendered an unconditional apology for the comments.

Assam state Congress President Bhupen Bara said that Aftab Uddin made wrong comments and he apologised for this.

However, Congress has sent a show-cause notice to him on Tuesday.

In the letter signed by Bhupen Bara, the legislator has been asked to answer for his comments. Besides, there is also a mention of taking action against the MLA if he does not respond.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Someone can apologise for making wrong comments. But we have to see what the opinion of the law on the related matter is."

Hours after Sarma's comments, a person filed a case against Aftab Uddin Mollah accusing him of hurting religious sentiments. The Congress MLA was arrested on the basis of that case.

