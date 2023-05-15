Assam: Drugs worth 4 cr seized, two held

By IANS | Published: May 15, 2023

Guwahati, May 15 Assam police have seized narcotic substances worth Rs 4 crore from Cachar district, officials said on Monday.

Two people have been arrested in connection with it.

Superintendent of Police in Cachar district, Numal Mahatta, said, "Based on a secret tip-off, we conducted an operation on Sunday and recovered 40,000 Yaba tablets. The operation lasted for more than 12 hours."

The two arrested were identified as Saharul Islam Mazumder (31) and Samir Hussain Laskar, alias Babul (45). They are residents of the Berenga area in the Cachar district.

Mahatta said, "Mazumder and Laskar were kingpins of drug peddling in urban areas. We are interrogating them to get further details on the network."

It has been alleged that the southern Assam area is used as a hub for illegal drugs that come from Myanmar via Mizoram.

On Friday, the Border Security Force (BSF) seized another large consignment of Yaba tablets in Hailakandi, another district of southern Assam.

According to an official statement issued by the BSF, 20,000 Yaba tablets were seized, and the price of the seized drugs in the international market should not be less than Rs 2 crore.

