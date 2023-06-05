Assam MLA launches unique plantation competition in his constituency, announces cash rewards

Golaghat (Assam) [India], June 5 : Mrinal Saikia, a BJP legislator from Assam, has come out with a unique initiative in his constituency to protect and preserve the environment, and also to encourage people's active involvement in tree plantations.

Today happens to be the World Environment Day.

Saikia, known for his social initiatives, has organized a competition among people.

Thousands of people including women, and children of his assembly constituency Khumtai on Monday took part in the 'Green Khumtai' competition and planted trees on a large scale.

There were four prizes each in group section and individual section. The first prize in the group segment was Rs 51,000 and those won in the individual category were rewarded with a cash prize of Rs 20,000 each.

The plantation drive focused mainly on planting a native variety of saplings.

"There are many native plants in Assam and the people who take part in the Green Khumtai competition will have to plant Ficus Yrens, Banyan, Sacred Fig, Maha Nim, Golden Shower tree, Azar, Royal Poinciana, Spanish Cherry, Mango, Jack Fruit, Java Plum, Burmese Grape, Goose Berry, Guava, Black Myrobalan, Carambola, Olive, Indian Soapberry, Elephant Apple like trees," Saikia said.

"More than 1000 people have participated in this competition. This plantation will be continued for two months and they will care for and maintain their planted trees for one year. After one year, the results will be declared," he added.

He further said that he, along with his people, will try to make several clusters of a particular variety of trees in Khumtai.

"Where I am now standing, we will try to make this area a Maha Nim corridor and people will plant Maha Nim in 2 km long area. There will be different corridors. Many children, youths, women have participated in this competition. We will provide cash prizes to the winners. In group section, the first prize is Rs 51,000. In individual section, the first prize is Rs 20,000," Mrinal Saikia said.

Swagata Borah, a local woman, said it is a unique competition organized by their representative.

"Today is World Environment Day and we have participated in this initiative. Pachim Golaghat Sakha Sahitya Sabha has today felicitated Mrinal Saikia for his unique initiative," Swagata Borah said.

On the other hand, Puja Phukan, a student said that "Our local MLA has taken up the unique initiative to protect our environment. Everyone knows about deforestation and climate change and we all should come forward and plant trees to protect our environment."

Earlier, Saikia had organized a clean village competition in his constituency and distributed prizes.

