Assam Police apprehends 11 thieves, recovers stock of copper utensils in Biswanath

Police apprehended 11 thieves and recovered a large number of copper utensils in Assam's Biswanath, an official said on Monday.

According to police, based on a case registered at Biswanath police station, police launched an operation and apprehended 11 thieves from different areas under Biswanath police station on Monday.

"We have apprehended a total of 11 thieves and recovered a large number of copper utensils in possession from them. Out of them, a few are minors and we will produce them before Juvenile Justice Board. We will produce others who are above 18 years before the court," S Hazowary, police officer of Biswanath police station said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor