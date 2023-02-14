Assam Police apprehends 11 thieves, recovers stock of copper utensils in Biswanath

Published: February 14, 2023 05:34 AM

Police apprehended 11 thieves and recovered a large number of copper utensils in Assam's Biswanath, an official said on ...

Assam Police apprehends 11 thieves, recovers stock of copper utensils in Biswanath

Police apprehended 11 thieves and recovered a large number of copper utensils in Assam's Biswanath, an official said on Monday.

According to police, based on a case registered at Biswanath police station, police launched an operation and apprehended 11 thieves from different areas under Biswanath police station on Monday.

"We have apprehended a total of 11 thieves and recovered a large number of copper utensils in possession from them. Out of them, a few are minors and we will produce them before Juvenile Justice Board. We will produce others who are above 18 years before the court," S Hazowary, police officer of Biswanath police station said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

