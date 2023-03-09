Assam: Police recover 24 cattle heads from truck in Nagaon, 2 arrested

Police recovered 24 cattle heads from a truck and apprehended two persons in Assam's Nagaon district on Thursday.

Based on information from sources, a police team intercepted a truck bearing the registration number AS-01HC-9648 in the Borghat area near Nagaon town.

The smugglers were identified as Sarkar Ali and Hasan Ali.

"We have recovered 24 cattle heads from the truck. The truck was coming from the Borghat area," Ramani Kanta Das, a police officer of the Nagaon district said.

The police officer also said, during interrogation, they revealed that they were taking the cattle to the Jorabat area along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at Nagaon Sadar police station. The cattle heads and the truck were seized.

( With inputs from ANI )

