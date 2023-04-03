Assam: Police seize 2,000 bottles of cough syrup in Karimganj, one apprehended

Published: April 3, 2023 10:35 PM

Karimganj (Assam) [India], April 3 : Police on Monday seized 2,000 bottles of Phensydyl cough syrup from a truck

Assam: Police seize 2,000 bottles of cough syrup in Karimganj, one apprehended

Karimganj (Assam) [India], April 3 : Police on Monday seized 2,000 bottles of Phensydyl cough syrup from a truck in Assam's Karimganj district along the Assam-Tripura border.

Karimganj Police has apprehended one person in connection with this.

According to police, "In an operation, staff of Churaibari police watch post recovered 2,000 numbers of bottles of Phensydyl cough syrup from a truck."

Further investigation is underway, the police said.

On April 1, a drug peddler was apprehended in the Patharkandi area of Karimganj district and eight soap boxes containing about 276 grams of suspected brown sugar (Grade-II) were seized from his possession, Assam police said.

According to officials, the estimated value of seized contraband is around Rs 55 lakh.

"The arrested person has been identified as Kabir Uddin. We are further looking into the case," Gitartha Dev Sarma, DSP, Karimganj said.

