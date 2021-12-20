Assam reports 75 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, two deaths

Assam reported 75 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, informed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The northeastern state reported two deaths, taking the death tally to 5,502.

The overall positivity percentage is 0.53 per cent in the state, said CM Sarma.

Kamrup Metro (52) reported the highest number of cases in the state.

At present, Assam has 7,707 active cases, as per Health Ministry.

The overall tally of confirmed cases is 5,80,657, out of which 5,66,101 have recovered so far.

( With inputs from ANI )

