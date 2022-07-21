Assam reports 830 new COVID cases, 2 deaths

Assam reported 830 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, taking the active caseload in the state to 5,243, according to an official bulletin on Wednesday.

With this, the total number of coronavirus cases has gone up to 7,32,492 in Assam.

The new cases were detected after conducting the 7,651 COVID-19 tests in the northeastern state. The daily positivity rate is 10.85 per cent.

According to the health bulletin, a total of 7,19,241 people have so far recovered from COVID-19 disease, including 443 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate is 98.20 per cent in the state.

Assam reported two fresh COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Earlier on July 15, the Cachar district administration of Assam made it mandatory to wear face masks in all offices and public gatherings in the district.

An order issued by the Deputy Commissioner of the district read, "In view of the increasing trend of Covid-19 cases in Cachar district in last one week, the district-specific COVID guidelines are hereby notified and are to be followed by all concerned - All the Officers or Officials within Cachar district are to wear a mandatory face mask in their respective offices or areas (Both Government & Private) while performing regular public services and Covid appropriate behaviour need to be maintained."

All the shop owners or business establishments are to ensure COVID-appropriate behaviours (hand hygiene, face mask, social distancing, no smoking in public places, no spitting in public places) within their jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, India registered 20,557 new infections in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

( With inputs from ANI )

