Assam: Six-time MLA, former Union Minister Bharat Narah resigns from Congress

Guwahati, March 25 In a setback to Congress in Assam, the party's MLA Bharat Chandra Narah resigned on Monday.

The Naoboicha MLA has sent his resignation letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Narah wrote: “I do hereby resign from the Indian National Congress with immediate effect.”

This comes after Bharat Narah quit his post of Chairman of the party's media cell in Assam, after his wife Ranee Narah was denied a ticket for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Bharat Narah was elected to the state Assembly six times on a Congress ticket. He consecutively won Dhakuakhana constituency from 1985 to 2011, and was also a Cabinet Minister in the state.

In 2021, he moved to Naoboicha seat in Lakhimpur district, and was again elected on a Congress ticket.

Meanwhile, Ranee Narah was a strong contender for the ticket in Lakhimpur seat in Assam this time. She won this Lok Sabha constituency thrice and was once elected to Rajya Sabha as well.

The Congress leader also served as a Union Minister in the Manmohan Singh-led government at the Centre.

However, Congress, this time, picked Uday Shankar Hazarika instead of Ranee Narah for contesting from Lakhimpur seat. He switched from BJP in December last year.

