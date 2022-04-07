Assam: Sixteen senior police officers transferred

In a major reshuffle, the government of Assam on Wednesday announced the transfer of several senior officers of the police department.

At least 16 Superintendents of Police (SPs) and Commandant of Assam police in several districts were transferred and given charge of the new positions, as per the order issued by the Governor.

Shiladitya Chetla, IPS (RR-2009), Commandant, 4 APBn, Kahilipara, Guwahati has been transferred to Kahilipara to hold the charge of Superintendent of Police (RAC) Special Branch Headquarters, Kahilipara in addition to his current duties.

Dr Dhananjay Parashuram Ghanawat, IPS (RR-2010), Superintendent of Police, Sonitpur has been transferred to Assam and posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police (Administration).

Sudhakar Singh, APS (DR-1995), Superintendent of Police, Charaideo, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Guwahati.

Amanjeet Kaur, IPS (RR-2009). Assistant Inspector General of Police (Administration), Assam has been released for deputation to the Government of India.

Yuvraj, IPS (RR-2013), Commandant, 1 APBn, Ligiripukhuri, Sivasagar has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Charaideo.

Subhrajyoti Bora, IPS (RR-2016), Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Guwahati has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Sivsagar.

Mohan Lal Meena, IP (RR-2016) has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Jorhat.

Pushkin Jain, IPS (RR-2017), Additional Superintendent of Police, Nalbari, has been allowed to hold the post in the rank of SP/CO and is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Sadiya.

Debajit Nath, APS (DR-2010), Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ), Sivasagar, has been given the temporary charge of the Superintendent of Police, Sivasagar. He is also authorised to function as Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO) until further orders.

Sushanta Biswa Sarma, APS (DR-2002), Superintendent of Police, Darrang has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Sonitpur.

Raj Mohan Roy, APS (DR-2002), Commandant, Pt APTF Bn, Dakurbhita, Goalpara has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Darrang.

Leena Doley, APS (DR-2002), Superintendent of Police, Biswanath has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Nagaon.

Ajagwran Basumatary, APS (DR-2002), Superintendent of Police, West Karbi-Anglong has been transferred and posted as Commandant, 3. APBn, Titabor, Jorhat.

Navin Singh, APS (DR-2004) Superintendent of Police (Security-II to Chief Minister), Special Branch Headquarters has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Biswanath.

Imdad Ali, APS (DR-2004), Commandant, 3rd APBn, Titabar has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, West Karbi-Anglong.

Rakesh Roushan, IPS (AM: 2010) Superintendent of Police, Sivasagar has been placed at the disposal of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for posting him as Superintendent of Police on a deputation basis for a period of 5 years from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever event takes place earlier.

Shri Prasanta Sagar Changmai, IPS (SPS-2005), Commandant, 24. AP (IR) Bn Charaimari, Baksa has been promoted to the Selection Grade of IPS in Level 13 in the Pay Matrix retrospectively with effect from January 1, 2018. He will continue to hold the present post until further orders.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor