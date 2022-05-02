Assam: Thousands participate in 'Yoga Utsav' in Sivasagar

The Ayush Ministry with active support from the Assam government on Monday organised a Yoga Utsav at the iconic holy site of Shiva Dol in Sivasagar to mark the 50 days countdown to the International Day of Yoga, 2022.

The event, conducted by Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) under the Ministry of Ayush, saw the participation of more than 8000 Yoga enthusiasts.

The Utsav was simultaneously held at seven historic locations of the Sivasagar district in Assam which included Thora Dol, Rudrasagar Dol, Ronghar, Tolatol Ghar, Kareng Ghar and Joydol.

The event is aimed at creating awareness about the various dimensions of Yoga and its ability to enrich human lives.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of State for Women & Child and Ayush Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai along with the State Health Minister Keshab Mahanta attended the event.

Senior officials from Central and all North-East states including eminent dignitaries and experts, Yoga enthusiasts and students participated in this Utsav.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this wonderful branch of Indian civilisation has got the necessary push to augment brand India as well as Yoga."

Today's event is a manifestation of our effort to put the beautiful heritage of Sivasagar on the international tourism platform, the minister said.

"I am happy that today's event was successful. Our rich socio-cultural heritage is highlighted among the people beyond Assam. The idea behind the Utsav is to encourage people to take up this wonderful fruit of Indian civilization and use it to enrich their quality of life," Sonowal said.

He further said that Sivasagar has been selected for the Yoga Utsav because the Prime Minister of India had unveiled a plan to develop five Archaeological sites viz. Rakhigari (Haryana), Hastinapur (Uttar Pradesh), Sivasagar (Assam), Dholavira (Gujarat) and Adichanallur (Tamil Nadu)) into 'iconic' sites across India.

The 8th edition of International Day of Yoga (IDY2022) is being promoted through multiple programmes by the Ministry to take the message of Yoga across the world to a wider audience.

A curtain raiser event to mark the 100 days countdown to IDY2022 was celebrated on March 13 while a 75-day countdown event was organized at the Red Fort in Delhi.

The 25 days countdown to IDY2022 will be celebrated in Hyderabad.

The International Day of Yoga is celebrated across the world on June 21 every year. This year, the Yoga Utsav is being celebrated across 75 heritage sites of historical importance as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' in order to give a fillip to the brand India.

( With inputs from ANI )

