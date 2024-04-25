Assam: Unawareness among voters about constituency after delimitation, says Congress leader

Guwahati, April 25 Congress candidate in Guwahati Lok Sabha seat, Mira Borthakur Goswami, on Thursday, said a significant number of voters in this Parliamentary constituency are still clueless about their polling booths after last year's delimitation exercise as the Booth Level Officers (BLO) have not done their duties properly.

"I have been roaming around the constituencies and I have noticed that many voters are still unknown about their Lok Sabha constituencies and polling booths as the delimitation exercise has changed a few things," Goswami told IANS.

The Election Commission conducted the delimitation exercise in Assam last year following which the boundaries of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies were redrawn although the number of total MLA and MP seats were kept unchanged.

The Congress leader claimed that the BLOs had not passed the information properly to the voters about the change after the delimitation exercise.

