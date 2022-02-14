Assembly polls 2022: Goa, UP phase 2 polling begins

Voting for Assembly elections in Goa and parts of Uttar Pradesh began on Monday.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is the incumbent government in both states.

In Uttar Pradesh, where elections will be held to 403 assembly constituencies in seven phases, began voting for its second phase today. The first phase was held on February 10.

While Goa will see all of their 40 assembly seats going to polls in a single phase. Voting will be done at 55 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.

The voting will be held in nine districts of Uttar Pradesh including Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Badaun, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur. Total 586 candidates are contesting in the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

As per the set norms, the campaigning for the elections in these states ended on Saturday (February 12) at 6 pm, marking the start of a 48-hour-long silence period.

In the Uttar Pradesh elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is contesting from Gorakhpur. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will contest from Sirathu.

In Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will contest from Sanquelim seat.

Assembly elections in Uttarakhand will also begin on Monday at 8 am.

Besides Uttar Pradesh and Goa, the counting of votes for the Assembly polls of the five states including Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur will be held on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

