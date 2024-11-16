Assembly Polls: Election Commission Seeks Responses From BJP’s JP Nadda and Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge Over MCC Violation Complaints

The Election Commission (EC) has sought responses from BJP president JP Nadda and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over complaints of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations during the ongoing assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

Both parties have accused each other's senior leaders of misconduct. The BJP lodged a complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while the Congress filed complaints against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their election speeches.

In letters issued Saturday, the poll panel directed Nadda and Kharge to provide comments on the respective complaints by 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. The EC attached copies of the complaints and reminded both parties of its earlier advisory from May 22, 2024, during the Lok Sabha elections, urging political leaders to uphold public decorum and adhere to the MCC.

BJP’s Complaint

The BJP alleged that Rahul Gandhi made false claims against the party, including accusations of attempting to "destroy the Constitution." Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, speaking to reporters, said, “Rahul Gandhi, during a speech on Nov. 6 in Maharashtra, made baseless allegations, waved the Constitution, and tried to pit states against each other.”

Congress’ Complaint

The Congress filed its complaint on Nov. 13, accusing Modi and Shah of delivering “divisive, false, and malicious speeches” in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized Modi for his remarks against former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi, alleging they were anti-SC, ST, and OBC.

Ramesh also accused Shah of making similar comments and promoting communal tensions. “We hope the EC acts on these complaints with the urgency they deserve,” Ramesh said in a post on X.

Upcoming Elections

The first phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections concluded with voting in 43 of 81 seats. Elections for the remaining 38 seats in Jharkhand and all 288 seats in Maharashtra are scheduled for Nov. 20, with the counting of votes set for Nov. 23.