Assembly polls: HM Shah to visit TN on Jan 4 as political activity intensifies

Chennai, Jan 1 With just four months remaining for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, political activity across the State has intensified, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit on Sunday is set to mark a major turning point in the evolving electoral landscape.

The visit is being closely watched as a key step towards strengthening the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu.

HM Shah will arrive in Tiruchirappalli on January 4 and proceed to Pudukottai, where he will participate in the concluding event of the state-level campaign led by BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran.

The event will be held at Pallathivayal in Nathampannai village, where a massive public meeting is being organised with elaborate arrangements, including a large stage and pavilion.

Senior leaders of the NDA, including AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Tamil Maanila Congress leader G. K. Vasan, PMK leaders and other alliance partners, are expected to attend.

Following the public meeting, HM Shah will stay overnight in Tiruchirappalli.

On January 5, he is scheduled to visit the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam and later attend the Pongal celebration at the Army Ground in Mannarpuram, where around 1,000 women are expected to participate.

The visit is seen as a crucial effort to consolidate the NDA in Tamil Nadu. BJP leaders have been holding continuous consultations with AIADMK leadership on seat-sharing and alliance coordination.

Sources indicate that discussions are also underway to bring other political groups, including those led by O. Panneerselvam and AMMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran, into the alliance fold.

Meanwhile, the ruling DMK has intensified its own campaign.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has been touring districts, inaugurating development projects, distributing welfare assistance, and energising party cadres as part of his outreach programme.

The DMK is projecting its governance record and welfare schemes as the cornerstone of its re-election bid. On the other hand, the AIADMK, under Edappadi K. Palaniswami, has stepped up its statewide campaign, accusing the DMK government of administrative failures and unfulfilled promises.

With HM Shah's visit expected to firm up alliance dynamics and energise the BJP-led front, Tamil Nadu's political arena is witnessing heightened activity, setting the stage for a fiercely contested Assembly polls.

