Assets of 60 MLAs in C'garh increased between 5% to 3,340%, CM Baghel assets increased by 45%: Report

New Delhi, Nov 14 Out of the 66 re-contesting MLAs in Chhattisgarh’s polls 2023, assets of 60 MLAs have increased ranging from five per cent to 3,340 per cent while the Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel have increased by Rs 10.33 crore (45 per cent) as compared to 2018, a report stated on Tuesday.

The report has been prepared by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Chhattisgarh Election Watch on the basis of the analysis of the self-sworn affidavits of 66 re-contesting MLAs in the Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023.

The report said that out of the 66 re-contesting MLAs, assets of 60 MLAs (91 per cent) have increased ranging from 5 per cent to 3,340 per cent and assets of six MLAs (9 per cent) have decreased ranging from -4 per cent to -35 per cent.

The report said that the average assets of these 66 re-contesting MLAs fielded by various parties including independents in 2018 was Rs 12.98 crore, which in 2023 is Rs 13.74 crore.

The report said, “The average asset growth for these 66 re-contesting MLAs, between the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections of 2018 and 2023 is Rs 76.45 lakh.”

The report also stated that average percentage growth in assets for these 66 re-contesting MLAs is six per cent.

The report said that Congress’ MLA from Takhatpur assembly seat Rashmi Ashish Singh has declared a maximum increase in assets with an increase of Rs 12.70 crores i.e. from Rs 8.73 crore in 2018 to Rs 21.44 crore in 2023.

While the assets of Shivkumar Dahariya of Congress from Arang (SC) assembly constituency have increased by Rs 10.99 crore, from Rs 2.37 crore in 2018 to Rs 13.37 crore in 2023.

“Assets of Congress Baghel from Patan assembly constituency have risen by Rs 10.33 crore, from Rs 23.05 crore in 2018 to Rs 33.38 crore in 2023,” the report said.

The report said that the wealth of the Chief Minister witnessed an increase of 45 per cent.

Even the asset of Ashish Chhabda a MLA from Bemetara assembly seat has grown by Rs 8.15 crore, from Rs 6.61 crore in 2018 to Rs 14.76 crore, witnessing a growth of 126 per cent.

Meanwhile, BJP’s MLA from Raipur City South assembly seat Brijmohan Agrawal assets also saw an increase of 7.35 crore (72 per cent), from Rs 10.14 crore in 2018 to Rs 17.49 crore in 2023 assembly elections.

The report also stated that average assets increase of the 49 re-contesting MLAs in Chhattisgarh is 3.19 per cent.

The report said that in 2018, the average assets of the 49 MLAs was Rs 15.32 crore, which now increased to Rs 15.80 crore, witnessing a jump of Rs 48.83 lakh.

Meanwhile, the average assets increase of the 12 re-contesting MLAs in Chhattisgarh is 19.05 per cent.

The report said that in 2018, the average assets of the 12 MLAs was Rs 7.67 crore, which now increased to Rs 9.13 crore, witnessing a jump of Rs 1.46 crore.

The average assets increase of the 2 re-contesting MLAs of the BSP in Chhattisgarh is 67.81 per cent. The report said that in 2018, the average assets of the two MLAs was Rs 2.04 crore, which now increased to Rs 3.42 crore, witnessing a jump of Rs 1.38 crore.

The average assets increase of the 2 re-contesting MLAs of the Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) in Chhattisgarh is 49.59 per cent. The report said that in 2018, the average assets of the two MLAs was Rs 4.77 crore, which now increased to Rs 7.14 crore, witnessing a jump of Rs 2.36 crore.

The average assets increase of the one re-contesting Independent MLA in Chhattisgarh is 256.78 per cent. The report said that in 2018, the average assets of an MLAs was Rs 57.71 lakh, which now increased to Rs 2.05 crore, witnessing a jump of Rs 1.48 crore.

Polling for the second phase on 70 assembly seats is scheduled on November 17. The first phase of voting for 20 assembly seats took place on November 7. Counting of votes will take place on December 3.

