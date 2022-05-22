Astro Zindagi (Weekly Horoscope)

Here is a guide to the week ahead for you. This is your forecast for May 23-29

Aries

This week you will continue to benefit from many sources. At the beginning of this week, you are advised to make a good plan for your financial life. By doing this, you will be able to save your money to a great extent. This week, your younger siblings can get a job of their choice and there are possibilities of immense prosperity in the family. Those who are associated with government jobs are likely to get the desired transfer along with promotion. Keep motivating yourself to move towards your goals. Students will get success even with less effort. This will enhance their confidence and encourage them to achieve greater progress and success in all walks of life.

Tip of the week: Motivate yourself

Taurus

This week, avoid lending or borrowing money else you may end you up in hot soup financially. Your sibling's health may remain weak which will cause money outflow. But you will take care of all your family responsibilities, which will give you respect in the family. At the work place, any opponent can plan and plot against you. Therefore, you need to work while keeping your eyes and ears open in every situation. Those students who are taking any competitive exam and want to be successful in it, then they will get immense success with the help of their courage and confidence. In terms of health, you may have small problems, but there will not be any major illness.

Tip of the week: Keep your eyes and ears open

Gemini

This week, you will constantly make changes to improve your lifestyle. However, you should avoid taking on too much workload. You need to avoid futile things and make the best use of your money. You need to make investment carefully and make your expenses wisely. You will interact and get in touch with your relatives or friends after a long gap. This is a favourable time to redevelop your old relationships and improve them. At the work place, senior executives can be in a foul mood. Due to this, they will become picky and remain on a constant lookout for mistakes in every task. This can also cause your morale to break, and you may at times feel uncomfortable with other colleagues.

Tip of the week: Improve your lifestyle

Cancer

This week, your ability to accomplish work will increase and you might make a big decision to expand your business activities in a creative manner. You will get the support of your family members as well as those who are associated with you. This will enhance your confidence and you will progress by leaps and bounds. You need to keep an eye on your expenses all throughout this week. Otherwise, you may get into a lot of trouble because. At the same time, there are possibilities of financial benefits due to salary increment of a family member. Some of the decisions relating to renovation of house can be taken. Thinking too much about anything can give you mental stress.

Tip of the week: Avoid over-thinking

Leo

This week, you are likely to have a major financial gain. Due to this, you may plan buy a new house or vehicle. Those associated with the private sector are likely to travel for work which will bring in gains. Your family life will be supportive and you will be willing to help the family members in accomplishing their tasks. Some of you should work towards increasing their knowledge to enjoy a peaceful life. Reading books or indulging in meditation will help you to stabilise your thoughts. Students can find it difficult to concentrate on their studies due to which they can experience challenges in achieving their schedule.

Tip of the week: Expand your knowledge

Virgo

Your ability to impress others this week will give you many positive results. To increase your exposure amongst influential people around you, it will be a good opportunity for you to participate in social activities. If you have been facing financial troubles, you will get the support of your relatives. This will help you overcome the challenges. If you had experienced some disappointment in your career in the past, then things will start recovering and your career will start moving towards a positive direction. Students who are preparing for any competitive exam will get success. However, they shouldn't become overconfident.

Tip of the week: Be wary of financial troubles

Libra

At this time, you will need to keep moving calmly towards your objectives without boasting about your skills and abilities. In such a situation, remain careful not to blindly trust anyone and do not reveal your cards in front of everyone before you achieve desired success. You will most likely overcome the problems while making any financial decision and be able to make sound investments. However, more than your comforts, paying attention to the needs of your family members should be your real priority. You will witness improvement in the falling health of a member of your family, which will bring relief from mental stress.

Tip of the week: Don't reveal your plans

Scorpio

You will behave a bit differently this week and are likely to get into arguments with others. You will feel a little upset because of the behavior of people around you, especially family members. This will also increase your mental stress. Those in business may have to go on an unsolicited journey to fulfill business requirements. Therefore, it would be better to avoid this journey now, otherwise it will cause you mental stress as well as financial loss. Students preparing for any entrance exam will need to study more carefully. Apart from this, they should focus on their health. Elders of the family can experience health issues relating to their knees and joints.

Tip of the week: Avoid arguing with others

Sagittarius

You are advised to maintain restraint and courage in your behavior this week. More so at the work place as colleagues can oppose your ideas or decision which can lead to an uncomfortable position. Relationships this week can be demanding and need your time to sort out pending issues. Prioritise your personal life over other areas. This week, as much as possible, spend your precious time with your children. Students who are preparing for competitive examinations will have to put in extra hard work in order to get favorable results. Therefore, do not divert yourself from studies for any reason. Your mind will be restless so ensure adequate sleep.

Tip of the week: Be tolerant of opposition

Capricorn

During this week, you will be full of energy and will make every effort to complete your work with efficiency. In such a situation, you have to stop paying attention to unproductive things. Negative situations going on at the workplace can cause disturbance in your family life. This will make you appear irritable at home, even if you don't want to. However, your spouse will remain supportive and will assist you in achieving your tasks. This week, you should avoid starting a new project or getting into a business partnership with anyone. Students will get favourable results in their educational pursuits.

Tip of the week: Don't get distracted

Aquarius

At times, you may find yourself suffering from undue stress. Due to this, many negative thoughts can also come in your mind. In such a situation, try to keep yourself as busy as possible while not losing your peace of mind. When it comes to money matters, take advice from experienced people around you. At the personal front, there is a possibility of growth in love, friendship and mutual bonding. This time is good for learning at the workplace, so accordingly, plan enrolment in a skill upgradation program. Students who have been working hard can be awarded with scholarships. This will also increase your respect, and your family will feel proud to see your hard work.

Tip of the week: Keep yourself busy

Pisces

This week your health will be better than normal, due to which you will feel refreshed. This will be the time when you will keep up with your cheerful disposition. You will be seen creating new strategies and plans by learning from the experience of others. This will be much appreciated by your seniors and will reflect well on your performance. However, there can be some disturbance in family life which can throw you offtrack. Try and separate your work space and personal life to focus on your work life. Your spouse will experience some positive development in their career. Students will perform exceedingly well and will get their desired result.

Tip of the week: Maintain work life balance

(Neeraj Dhankher is an Astrologer with proficiency in Vedic, KP and Nadi Astrology. He is Founder and CEO of Astro Zindagi. The observations are made by the writer based on his own analysis)

