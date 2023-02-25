Atleast 8 dead, 50 injured in bus accident in MP's Sidhi district

Eight persons were killed, and several injured after a truck rammed into two buses from the rear in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi on Friday late at night.

The incident took place near Barkhada village close to the Mohania tunnel. The buses were carrying people returning from Union Home Minister Amit Shah's rally.

As per officials, the mishap happened due to a tyre burst in the truck.

The injured were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital.

Mukesh Srivastava, SP, Rewa said, "two buses were parked, a truck came from behind and got uncontrolled after its tyre got burst, leading to the collision. Seven-Eight people died, however, a probe is going on, and around 50 people are injured out of which 15-20 are severely injured."

The police's investigation into this matter is underway. Further information is awaited.

Madhya Pradesh Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also expressed grief over the incident.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the loss of lives.

Taking to Twitter, Shah said," The road accident in Sidhi (M.P.) is very sad. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. May God give them the strength to bear this sorrow. Treatment is being provided to the injured by the administration. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

