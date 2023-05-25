"Attack on democractic values," Gujarat CM slams opposition's call to boycott to Parliament building's inauguration

Nadiad (Gujarat) [India], May 25 : Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday said the inauguration of the newly constructed Parliament building by Prime Minister Modi on Sunday will be a proud moment for the country while terming the decision of the Opposition parties to boycott the event as an "attack on the democratic values" of the country.

Addressing a press conference in Gujarat, CM said, "The inauguration of the new Parliament by PM Modi is a proud moment for us and we condemn the decision of 19 opposition parties to boycott the inaugural event. This decision is an attack on the democratic values of the country."

The CM added that a Parliament is a "scared house" in a democracy.

Terming the parliament as the spirit of the country where life-changing decisions are made, CM hit out at the Opposition for flouting the Parliament norms and traditions.

"This is not the first time they (Opposition) have shown disregard for the Parliament. The opposition has consistently flouted Parliament norms in the last nine years," the CM said.

The inauguration of the Parliament Building has triggered a war of words with the Opposition accusing PM Modi of "sidelining" President Murmu and the ruling BJP accusing the latter of showing "disregard" for democracy.

Twenty opposition parties have said that they would boycott the ceremony to unveil the new Parliament building. Among these are the Congress, AIUDF, DMK, Aam Aadmi Party, Shiv Sena (UBT), Samajwadi Party, TMC, Janta Dal (United), Nationalist Congress Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), RJD, Indian Union Muslim League, National Conference, Communist Party of India, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Kerala Congress (Mani), Vidhuthalai Chirunthaigal Katchi, Rashtriya Lok Dal, Revolutionary, Socialist Party and the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will dedicate to the nation the new Parliament building on May 28.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament Building on December 10, 2020. It has been built in record time with quality construction.

In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha. Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha chamber.

