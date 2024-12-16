Atul Subhash Suicide Case: After Nikita Singhania’s Arrest, Bengaluru Techie’s Father Says ‘Won’t Immerse Ashes Until Justice’

As the estranged wife Nikita Singhania of Bengaluru AI engineer Atul Subhash was arrested, the techie's father said he wouldn't immerse his son's ashes until he got justice and demanded stricter punishment for those who forced his son to take extreme steps.

A 34-year-old engineer from Uttar Pradesh was found hanging at his Bengaluru home in Munnekolalu on December 9. Before committing suicide, he recorded over one hour of video and also wrote a suicide letter, blaming his wife and in-laws for harassing her in false cases, which led her to take his own life.

According to the reports, accused Nikita was arrested from Gurugram in Haryana, while her mother, Nisha Singhania and brother, Anuragh Singhania, were taken into custody from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. Talking to the media, Pawan Kumar Modi, father of deceased Atul Subhash, said, "We don't know where she has kept our grandson. Has he been killed or is he alive? We don't know anything about him. I want my grandson to be with us...I thank the police for arresting the accused."

"We appeal to PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and other leaders to ensure that my grandson comes to me...For a grandfather, his grandson means more than his son...The whole society, people are standing in my support," he added further.