Avalanche Warning in Jammu and Kashmir: Snowstorm Expected in Next 24 Hours for Five Districts; NMDA Issues Preparation Tips

The Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) has issued an avalanche warning for five regional districts, urging residents to exercise caution in the wake of an expected snowstorm. Further avalanche with high danger level is likely to occur above 2200 metres over Ganderbal district in next 24 hours.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued tips and guidelines for citizens leaving the area. People areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas till further orders. NMDA advises to check the forecast before setting out and be aware of avalanche signs.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued safety guidelines for residents in the affected areas. They advise:

Avoiding travel in avalanche-prone areas.

Checking weather forecasts before venturing out.

Being aware of avalanche warning signs, including:

Steep slopes (between 25 and 45 degrees)

Convex slopes (spoon-shaped)

North-facing slopes (more prone in mid-winter)

South-facing slopes (more prone in spring)

Smooth, grassy slopes

New snow

Rapid snow settlement

Loose, underlying snow

Low temperatures

The NDMA also highlights the importance of following local avalanche warnings issued by ski areas. Residents in the affected areas are urged to stay informed and follow the guidelines provided by the JKDMA and NDMA to ensure their safety during the snowstorm.