Ayodhya-Bound Firecrackers Truck Catches Fire in Unnao, Fireworks Burst Out From Vehicle - Watch Video

Ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22, a truck carrying firecrackers caught fire in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao on Tuesday night, January 16. The mishap occurred near Khargi Kheda village of Purva Kotwali in Unnao district, according to an NDTV report.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, showing the truck engulfed in a massive fire as fireworks shot out from the vehicle. The truck remained on fire for more than three hours before authorities were able to extinguish it. Reports indicate that the truck was en route to Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple.

Watch Video Here:

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries in the fire incident, and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, the consecration ceremony, marking the Pran Prathistha of Ram Lalla, is scheduled for January 22. The event is set to take place during the auspicious Abhijit Muhurta of Paush Shukla Dwadashi at 12:20 pm. The General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust mentioned that the 'pran-prathishtha' is expected to conclude by 1 pm on January 22.