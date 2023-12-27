Ayodhya Railway Station Renamed Ahead of Ram Temple Inauguration

The Indian Railway Conference Association announced on Wednesday that the redeveloped railway station in Ayodhya will now be named "Ayodhya Dham" ahead of the Ram Lalla pran pratishtha (consecration) ceremony scheduled for January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the newly named station on December 30.

According to a statement by the Indian Railway Conference Association, the name change involves modifying the station's name from "Ayodhya Junction" to "Ayodhya Dham." The alphabetical code assigned to the station, 'AY,' remains unchanged. The association requested all concerned authorities to adopt the modified name, and the change has been communicated under their guidance.

“The earlier allotted alphabetical code ‘AY’ has been retained. Accordingly, you are requested to adopt the modified name of the station as ‘Ayodhya Dham Jn’ along with its already allotted alphabetical code. The same has been notified to all the concerned authorities under the advice of this office,” the statement said.

Ayodhya's Member of Parliament, Lallu Singh, announced the name change on social media, stating, "Ayodhya Junction became 'Ayodhya Dham' Junction. Under the guidance of the illustrious Honorable Prime Minister of India Shri @narendramodi ji, the name of Ayodhya Junction of the newly constructed grand Ayodhya Railway Station has been changed to #अयोध्या_धाम_जंक्शन as per the expectation of public sentiments."

The Ayodhya railway station's initial phase, constructed with a budget of Rs 240 crore, has been completed, featuring world-class facilities. The construction, initiated in November 2018, covers 10,000 square meters, with three platforms and oversight by Rail India Technical and Economics Service (RITES), a central government arm.

The station offers various amenities, including parking space, staff accommodations, lifts, escalators, an air-conditioned waiting lounge, a food plaza, and separate dormitories for men and women. The station's main building, resembling the Ram Mandir, exhibits two shikhars (steeples) and four pyramid-like structures. The construction incorporates pink Bansi Paharpur stone from Rajasthan, mirroring the material used in the Ram Mandir's construction.

According to reports, the upcoming second phase of construction is allocated a budget of Rs 480 crore for further development. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport in Ayodhya on December 30, coinciding with the unveiling of the renamed Ayodhya Dham railway station.