Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Temple Receives Donations Over Rs. 100 Crore Within One Month

Lakhs of devotees are coming to Ayodhya to pay obeisance to Lord Ram. Charity is also being done on a large scale. So far, about 62 lakh devotees are said to have visited Ayodhya and offered prayers. Meanwhile, devotees have donated around Rs 100 crore to the Ram temple in a month's time.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust estimates that around 2-2.5 lakh devotees visit Ram lalla every day since Pranpratishtha. The enthusiasm of the devotees coming to Ayodhya is huge. Devotees do not seem to be waiting for Ram Darshan after the crowd recedes. Devotees are coming from all over the country and abroad to pay obeisance to Ramlalla. Everyone is looking forward to Ram Darshan. It is being said that people are also coming to see how the Ram temple in Ayodhya is compared to other temples.

Total Donation Amount Remains Undisclosed

According to reports, Ram lalla has received donations worth more than Rs 100 crore in a month since the pranasthapana ceremony. This is a donation offered by the devotees to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust through cheques or receipts. So, the amount sent to the donation box and online bank account is different. The information will be provided by the bank. The manager of the State Bank of India's Ayodhya branch refused to divulge further details. Mahant Govind Devgiri Maharaj, treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said that more than Rs 50 crore has been donated by devotees between January 19 and February 20. Recently, a company based in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand donated Rs 11 crore to Ram Lalla.

Meanwhile, devotees of Lord Ramachandra have also offered gold and silver with free hands. According to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, devotees have offered 25 kg of silver and 10 kg of gold to Ram Lalla in this one month. These gold and silver ornaments include crowns, necklaces, umbrellas, chariots, bangles, among other items, toys, lamps, incense stands, bows and arrows. Devotees have offered gold and silver utensils and gems.

