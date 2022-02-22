Bajrang Dal activist murder case: All accused identified, says Karnataka Addl DGP Reddy

A day after Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was murdered in Shivamogga district, Karnataka's Additional DGP Pratap Reddy on Tuesday said that all the accused have been identified and the work is underway to arrest the suspects.

Speaking to reporters, Additional DGP Pratap Reddy said, "All accused have been identified. Teams are outside as well as inside the Shivamogga district. So, work is going on and we are on the verge of completing the detection and arresting the accused persons."

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said, "There's calm in Shivamogga...KS Eshwarappa didn't lead the procession (for taking the body of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha to his home). He was in procession as local MLA. Action will be taken against whoever damaged property."

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in Karnataka's Shivamogga, said Araga Jnanendra on Monday.

