Bajrang Dal activists protest Namaz offering at Bhopal mall

Bhopal, Aug 27 Bajrang Dal members on Saturday staged a protest against offering of Namaz by a group of Muslim people at DB City Mall here, saying if the practice is not stopped, they would recite Hanuman Chalisa there.

A video that surfaced on the social media shows the Bajrang Dal activists were seen objecting to the group of men offering Namaz in Bhopal's biggest mall.

The protesters submitted that they "caught 10 to 12 people offering Namaz".

Bajrang Dal Vibhag Sah-Sanyojak Abhijeet Singh Rajput, who led the protesters, said: "We have been getting information for the last one month that some people were offering Namaz on the second floor of DB Mall. We reached there today and filmed 10 to 12 people offering Namaz."

He said that Bajrang Dal had raised an objection about this with the DB Mall management, but no official was present.

"We spoke to the security head of the mall and warned them to stop the practice or else the Bajrang Dal members will recite Hanuman Chalisa and Sundar Kand," Rajput added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor