Ban on English was clerical error, says Darul Uloom

Lucknow, June 22 After facing flak for prohibiting students from learning English, the Darul Uloom Deoband (DUD) has informed the minority commission that it never objected to English education, but it was a clerical error that led to misunderstanding.

"The Islamic seminary has been running courses on English, Hindi, mathematics, and computer science. There is no restriction on learning any language like English, etc. It was a clerical error in the notification issued on June 13, which led to the misunderstanding," reads the statement by the education department of DUD addressed to chairperson of commission for minorities Ashfaq Saifi.

It said: "However, students studying in DUD are not allowed to take admission in another educational institution for second degree, as pursuing two courses from different institutions at the same time impacts studies. Legally too, it is not allowed. But after completing the course from DUD, the student can pursue a second degree, for which the seminary has no objection. "

