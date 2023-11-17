Banks announces strike for six days, check details

The All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) has declared its intention to stage a strike on multiple days in December 2023. The primary demands behind the strike include the need for sufficient recruitment and a strong opposition to the outsourcing of permanent jobs.

According to a report of Zee News, AIBEA said that in the month of December 2023, the banking association will go on for 6 days strike. Check out the following dates:

December 4: All India bank strike in Punjab National Bank (PNB), Punjab and Sindh Bank, and State Bank of India (SBI)

December 5: All India bank strike in Bank of Baroda and Bank of India

December 6: All India bank strike in Canara Bank and Central Bank of India

December 7: All India bank strike in Indian Bank and UCO Bank

December 8: All India bank strike in Union Bank of India and Bank of Maharashtra

December 11: All India bank strike in all Private Banks

This strike involves employees from both government and private banks nationwide as per the AIEBA notification.