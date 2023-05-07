Barricades, paramilitary at all Delhi entry points ahead of farmers' solidarity show for wrestlers

By Atul Krishan

New Delhi, May 7 Ahead of the farmers' call to protest in favour of wrestlers at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, the Delhi Police have tightened security and placed barricades at all the border entry points.

According to information, the Delhi Police have stationed around 300 police personnel and paramilitary jawans at the Singhu border.

In Outer Delhi, the police have deployed 200 police personnel and security has been tightened at the Tikri border which connects with Bahadurgarh

