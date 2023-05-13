Basavraj Bommai to resign as Chief Minister of Karnataka after BJP faces worst defeat in Assembly Elections

As Congress inches closer to victory, BJP leader and CM Basavaraj S Bommai will reach Bengaluru soon to tender his resignation to the Governor. Earlier, Basavaraj Bommai conceding defeat shortly after noon as the Congress leads in the assembly election sailed past 120. Karnataka has not voted in the incumbent government for nearly 40 years. "In spite of a lot of efforts put in by the Prime Minister and the BJP workers, we have not been able to make the (majority) mark. Once the full results come, we will do a detailed analysis," Mr Bommai told reporters."We take this result in our stride to come back in Lok Sabha elections," he added.Mr Bommai had earlier said that he was confident of a BJP victory.

The Congress, he had claimed, was trying to reach out to other parties because it did not have confidence in its legislators. The Congress, which had moved past the majority mark of 113 by mod-morning, looks set to exceed expectations. The party is currently leading in more than 130 seats -- way over the 120 seats predicted by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Most of the exit polls had predicted that the BJP will fall short of the halfway mark, 113. The JD(S) is expecting a hung verdict, which would enable it to play a role in government formation. Meanwhile, Congress personnel is all set to establish a firm govt in Karnataka after today's win. The ruling BJP failed to break a 38-year jinx - the southern state has not voted an incumbent government back to power since 1985.The Congress took their revenge after rebel MLAs destablised the government it formed with the JDS after the 2018 election. The JDS is not expected to make major gains compared to last year with most exit polls handing them around 30 seats only but they could play a key role.On the other hand, the Congress is seeking a much-needed revival ahead of key electoral contests lined up later this year and the ultimate Lok Sabha battle in 2024.

