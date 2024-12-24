Belagavi CWC meet: Congress to unveil 2025 action plan on Dec 26

New Delhi, Dec 24 The Congress on Tuesday announced plans to unveil a blueprint for the next year after an extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at Belagavi in Karnataka on December 26, after deliberating on "challenges facing the nation under BJP rule, including economic inequality and erosion of democracy".

Addressing the media, General Secretary K. C. Venugopal said the CWC meeting will discuss an action plan and programme for the Indian National Congress for the upcoming years, with two resolutions.

"The meeting will deliberate on the critical challenges facing the nation under BJP rule, including economic inequality, erosion of democracy, and attacks on constitutional institutions. This will be one of the landmark programmes of the Indian National Congress," he said.

General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said a 'Jai Bapu-Jai Bhim-Jai Samvidhan' rally will also be organised in Belagavi on December 27.

He said the extended CWC meeting, to be attended by 200 leaders, has been named 'Nav Satyagrah' as 100 years ago Mahatma Gandhi had announced the launch of Satyagrah from the same city. "Two resolutions related to the future course of Congress action are likely to be passed at the four-hour meeting," he said.

"Mahatma Gandhi was the president of the Indian National Congress when he announced the Satyagrah exactly 100 years ago," he said.

Venugopal, elaborating on the plans to celebrate the centenary of the 39th Congress session presided over by Mahatma Gandhi at Belagavi, said, "This was the only Congress session presided over by Mahatma Gandhi."

"We are really proud of this event. The Congress party and the people who believe in nationalism are proud of this great movement. Gandhiji's address in Belagavi focused on non-violence, non-cooperation as a means to attain political freedom, removing untouchability, promoting unity between communities, addressing socio-economic disparities, and reinforcing the principles of justice and equality," he said.

He said these were the key points of Gandhiji's speech in 1924 and the Belagavi session became the bedrock of the freedom movement and socio-economic reforms, he said, adding that the session was attended by prominent national leaders, including Motilal Nehru, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Lala Lajpat Rai, Sarojini Naidu, and Vallabhbhai Patel.

