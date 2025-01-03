Belagavi Shocker: Woman Cuts Husband’s Body Into Pieces For Attempting to Rape Daughter in Karnataka

In a shocking incident at Umarani, near Chikkodi, a woman reportedly killed her husband late Wednesday night after he allegedly attempted to sexually assault their daughter. Authorities revealed that the accused, Savitri Itnal, confessed to the murder, stating that she acted out of rage after her husband, Srimant Itnal, tried to harm their child following her refusal to comply with his demands. Savitri crushed her husband's head with a heavy stone while their children were asleep. Fearing arrest, she later cut his body into pieces before burying the body parts in the nearby fields. Sources said she kept the body parts in a barrel and then rolled it to the fields before the burial.

After returning home, Savitri packed the knives, the bed on which her husband slept, and his blood-soaked clothes in a bag and tied it with a stone while dumping it all in the well.She then cleaned the blood-stained barrel and threw it into a well. She also cleaned the blood-stained spot where she hacked her husband to death and washed the stone she used to crush her husband's head and kept it in a shed at home.

.

According to sources, she later had a bath, burnt the clothes she was wearing and dumped the ashes outside. She then switched off her husband's mobile phone and kept it with her.Savitri had warned her elder daughter, who woke up when she was cleaning the house, against disclosing anything about the incident. When the police recovered the body in the fields, sources said, she confessed to killing him and narrated the incidents that forced her to kill him. The police have registered a case and arrested her.



