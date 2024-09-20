Bengal doctor’s body bars ex-member from all organisation activities over RG Kar case

Kolkata, Sep 20 Ophthalmological Society of West Bengal, a reputed association of ophthalmologists, has barred the former honorary secretary of the Indian Medical Branch (IMB) Susanta Roy, a close confidant of Sandip Ghosh, from all organisation activities of the society till he comes out clear of the allegations of ‘threat culture’ and corruption.

“The members and Executive Committee Ophthalmological Society of West Bengal, find it very disturbing to note your alleged involvement in the threat culture, corruption and cover up the tragic incident rape and murder of a junior lady at R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital on 9th August 2024 in the early hours,” read a letter from the society.

The society has communicated to Roy that at a special general body meeting on September 16, it has been unanimously decided that Roy’s alleged misdeeds and implications have brought tremendous disrepute to the society and all ophthalmologists.

“The General Body decided to debar you from any further involvement and activities of the Ophthalmological Society of West Bengal until you come clean out of these allegations,” the letter read.

The society has also directed Roy to give a written response to the letter within 15 days of issuance and dispatch of the letter. “We will wait for the truth in the whole matter,” the letter read.

Earlier this month IMA’s West Bengal circle suspended Roy for his alleged involvement in helping Ghosh in tampering of evidence in the rape and murder case.

His son Dr Soutrik Roy and another doctor Avik De were also suspended.

There are allegations that all three of them were present at RG Kar after the body of the victim was recovered from the seminar hall of the hospital on the morning of August 9 this year.

