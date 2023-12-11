Bengal government to take over some closed tea gardens in state: CM

Kolkata, Dec 11 The West Bengal government is considering taking over some closed tea gardens in Jalpaiguri district to provide renewed income for their workers, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Monday.

Addressing a public rally at Banarahat in Jalpaiguri, she said that in the initial stage, six such closed tea gardens in the district will be taken over by the state government.

On the occasion, Banerjee again launched a scathing attack against BJP and the Union government over the non-payment of central dues under different Centrally-sponsored projects to the state government.

"The Union government is collecting huge money under GST from West Bengal but they are not releasing our due share of central funds. They spoke of 'one country, one tax'. We supported that thinking that this system will be good for the country. The Union government always deprives the state government," she said.

She claimed that the West Bengal government is yet to receive Rs 7,000 crore from the Union government as central funds under the 100-day job scheme under MGNREGA. "I have sought an appointment with the Prime Minister later this month to discuss the issues," she added.

Banerjee also accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not fulfilling his promises that the latter makes before every election.

"The Prime Minister is now promising free ration. I am sure that the promise will not be fulfilled after the elections are over," she said.

At the same time, she added that she had fulfilled all the promises that she made before any election.

"The Union government stopped the system of free ration that was started during the Covid-19 pandemic period. But we have continued with that free ration," the Chief Minister said.

