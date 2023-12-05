Bengal school job case: Manik Bhattacharya accuses ED of seizing personal items during arrest

Kolkata, Dec 5 Trinamool Congress legislator and former West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) chief Manik Bhattacharya on Tuesday accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials of taking away some of his personal belongings at the time of his arrest in connection with the school job case last year.

Among the things that are claimed to be still in possession of the ED officials include his rings, chain, an amulet and 'janeu' thread.

The complaint was made at a special court in Kolkata where he was presented this afternoon in connection with a case on irregularities in appointments in primary schools.

He also complained that despite repeated appeals, the ED officials had not returned these belongings till date.

These items, he claimed, are still at the Salt Lake office of the central agency.

He also claimed that the items did not figure in the seizure list of ED.

The ED officials took away such items from him the very night he was brought to the ED office after his arrest last year, he claimed.

When the judge questioned why he was raising the issue after so many months of his arrest, Bhattacharya replied that he had already informed the public prosecutor of the matter.

At this, the judge asked why he was raising the matter in the court again and directed him to raise the matter on the right forum.

