Bengaluru Accident: Reality Show Dancer Sudheendra Dies After Truck Hits Car on Highway, CCTV Shows Fatal Crash

Bengaluru Accident: 36-year-old dancer Sudheendra, known for his performances on various television reality shows died in an tragic road accident on the outskirts of Bengaluru near Nelamangala. This horrific accident which occurred on Tuesday, November 4, 2025 was caught on the CCTV cameras.

As per the FPJ reports, Sudheendra, who was on his way to show his newly purchased, Maruti Suzuki Eeco to his brother living in Tyamagondlu in the Bengaluru Rural district. During the journey, he noticed a problem in his car and pulled over near Pemmanahalli in Nelamangala taluk to inspect it. Viral video show, deceased standing near his car when a speeding truck lost its control and went off course and suddenly hits vehicle.

Impact of accident was so severe that it left Sudheendra trapped between the truck and the Eeco. Unable to avoid the collision, the truck driver swerved left and stopped a few meters away. Sudheendra died at the scene from multiple injuries.

Driver Fell Asleep

The truck driver fled but was later arrested by Dabaspete Police. During questioning, the driver claimed he fell asleep while driving, causing the accident. Police are verifying his statement.