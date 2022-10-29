Bengaluru-bound IndiGo aircraft engine catches fire at Delhi airport's runway

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 29, 2022 09:17 AM 2022-10-29T09:17:17+5:30 2022-10-29T09:17:54+5:30

An IndiGo aircraft declared emergency at the Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport after one of its engines caught fire ...

Bengaluru-bound IndiGo aircraft engine catches fire at Delhi airport's runway

An IndiGo aircraft declared emergency at the Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport after one of its engines caught fire at the time of taxiing.

The Bengaluru-bound A320 aircraft, which had 184 people on board, later returned to the bay. The people were safely deboarded, the sources said. A video on Twitter showed one of the plane's engines on fire and sparks flying at the time of taxiing at the airport.

The incident took place at around 10 pm. In a statement, IndiGo said the aircraft operating flight 6E2131 from Delhi to Bengaluru experienced an engine stall during take off roll.     

 

