Bengaluru Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises to 9 as One More Body Recovered

Bengaluru, Karnataka (October 25, 2024): The death toll in the collapse of an under-construction building in Babusapalya rose to nine after rescue teams recovered one more body on Friday. The incident occurred on Wednesday amid heavy rains in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru under-construction building collapse | One more body recovered just now. The total death toll stands at 9. Everyone else has been rescued: DCP East#Karnataka — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2024

According to media reports, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the city's civic authority responsible for granting construction permits, had earlier been alerted about unsafe structures in the Babusapalya area in August. However, no action was taken.

Police registered an FIR at the Hennur police station against three individuals, identified as Munirajareddy, Mohan Reddy, and Elumalai, under various sections of the Bangalore Municipal Corporation Act and the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act.

According to reports, Bhuvan Reddy, son of Munirajareddy and owner of the under-construction building, has been arrested. Authorities also detained Muniyappa, the contractor responsible for building the four floors.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar expressed his condolences and vowed to take steps to prevent such incidents in the future.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced financial relief for the victims on Thursday. "Anguished by the loss of lives due to the collapse of a building in Bengaluru. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover soon," the Prime Minister's Office posted on X.

Anguished by the loss of lives due to the collapse of a building in Bengaluru. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover soon.



An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakhs from PMNRF would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased. The… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 23, 2024

"An ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund will be provided to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured will receive ₹50,000," the statement said.

(With inputs from agencies)