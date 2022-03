Bengaluru: Central Crime Branch arrests drug peddler with ganja worth Rs 8 lakh

The Central Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru arrested a drug peddler on Friday.

The CCB recovered seven kilograms of ganja worth Rs 8 lakh from the drug dealer. Along with some other items, Rs 65,000 cash was also confiscated by the crime branch team from the arrested accused, said the CCB.

It further stated that the accused hails from Odisha.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor