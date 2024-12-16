Bengaluru Power Cut: No Electricity In THESE Areas on December 17 and 18 Due to Maintenance Work

Bengaluru residents living in and around Koramangala should prepare for scheduled power outages on Tuesday, December 17, and Wednesday, December 18, as announced by the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM). The outages will occur from 10 AM to 3 PM on both days due to essential maintenance work aimed at improving the reliability of the power supply. The affected areas include prominent residential and commercial zones such as St. John Wood Apartments & Hospital, Tavarekere, Accenture, Oracle, Christ College, BTM Layout, Majestic Apartments, Suddhagunte Palya, Gurappan Layout, Victoria Layout, Balaji Theatre, Palm Grove Road, RK Garden, Neelasandra, Air Force Road, Anjaneya Temple Street, and surrounding neighborhoods.

BESCOM has urged residents to cooperate during this period, emphasizing that the maintenance work is necessary to ensure a more stable and efficient power supply. As part of its modernization initiatives, BESCOM has integrated advanced technologies such as Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) and Distribution Management System (DMS) to automate all 11 kV power lines across Bengaluru city.

These technologies facilitate real-time monitoring and quicker fault resolution by covering 115 power substations and 1,901 power feeders throughout the city. The upgrade is expected to minimize future disruptions and enhance the overall quality of electricity services for Bengaluru residents.